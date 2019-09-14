A Yorum
  Acilis Sayfasi Yap Sik Kullanilanlara Ekle  

   
A yorum Kurum
iletisim
login
yayin ilkeleri...



yazi dizileri

Yazı karekteri : (+) Büyük | (-) Küçük

21. yüzyılın en iyi 38. filmi “Bir Zamanlar Anadolu’da” seçildi

Kategori Kategori: Sinema | Yorumlar 0 Yorum | 14 Eylül 2019 14:09:33

Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın yönettiği film bir "slow sinema başyapıtı" olarak değerlendirdi. Britanya ve dünya basınının önde gelen yayın organlarından The Guardian, 21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 filmini seçti. Listeninin 38. sırasında Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın yönettiği Bir Zamanlar Anadolu'da yer aldı.

Birinci sırasında Paul Thomas Anderson'ın 'There Will Be Blood' (Kan Dökülecek) filminin yer aldığı listede, Bir Zamanlar Anadolu için bir "slow sinema" başyapıtı denildi. The Guardian editörleri, Bir Zamanlar Anadolu'yu "Film br cinayet zanlısıyla ceset arayan memurların hikayelerini anlatıyor. Ancak buldukları şey varoluşsal sancılar oluyor" ifadeleriyle özetledi.



Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın yönettiği film 2011 yılında vizyona girmişti. Filmin başrollerini Muhammet Uzuner, Yılmaz Erdoğan ve Taner Birsel paylaştı.



The Guardian’a Göre 21. Yüzyılın En İyi 100 Filmi şöyle:
1. There Will Be Blood (2007)
2. 12 Years a Slave (2013)
3. Boyhood (2014)
4. Under the Skin (2013)
5. In the Mood for Love (2000)
6. Caché (2005)
7. Synecdoche, New York (2008)
8. Moonlight (2016)
9. Zama (2017)
10. Team America: World Police (2004)
11. Mulholland Dr. (2001)
12. Son of Saul (2015)
13. Far From Heaven (2002)
14. White Material (2009)
15. Shoplifters (2018)
16. The Act of Killing (2012)
17. The Great Beauty (2013)
18. A Serious Man (2009)
19. Lincoln (2012)
20. Roma (2018)
21. The White Ribbon (2009)
22. Spirited Away (2001)
23. Borat (2006)
24. Ida (2013)
25. Get Out (2017)
26. A One and a Two – Yi Yi (2000)
27. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
28. The Tree of Life (2011)
29. Nebraska (2013)
30. Leviathan (2014)
31. Anomalisa (2015)
32. Gravity (2013)
33. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
34. The Child – L’Enfant (2002)
35. 45 Years (2015)
36. A Separation (2011)
37. Dogville (2003)
38. Bir Zamanlar Anadolu’da (2011)
39. Meek’s Cutoff (2010)
40. Unrelated (2007)
41. The Handmaiden (2016)
42. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (2007)
43. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
44. Toni Erdmann (2016)
45. 13th (2016)
46. Volver (2006)
47. Margaret (2011)
48. The House of Mirth (2000)
49. 24 Hour Party People (2002)
50. Before Sunset (2004)
51. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
52. Amores Perros (2000)
53. Fire at Sea (2016)
54. The Social Network (2010)
55. Russian Ark (2002)
56. Behind the Candelabra (2013)
57. Leave No Trace (2018)
58. Wuthering Heights (2011)
59. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)
60. Ted (2012)
61. The Souvenir (2019)
62. Waiting for Happiness (2002)
63. We Need to Talk about Kevin (2011)
64. The Incredibles (2004)
65. Happy as Lazzaro (2018)
66. Brokeback Mountain (2005)
67. Dogtooth (2009)
68. Mr Turner (2014)
69. Paddington 2 (2017)
70. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
71. Capernaum (2018)
72. Waltz With Bashir (2008)
73. Love & Friendship (2016)
74. Un prophète (2009)
75. Philomena (20139
76. Ten (2002)
77. Lost in Translation (2003)
78. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
79. Persepolis (2007)
80. Requiem for a Dream (2000)
81. Fish Tank (2009)
82. Stories We Tell (2012)
83. The Son’s Room (2001)
84. Tropical Malady (2005)
85. Burning (2018)
86. No Country for Old Men (2007)
87. The Wind that Shakes the Barley (2006)
88. Gomorrah (2008)
89. The Selfish Giant (2013)
90. Eden (2012)
91. Etre et Avoir (2002)
92. The Hurt Locker (2008)
93. You, the Living (2007)
94. Gladiator (2000)
95. Call Me By Your Name (2017)
96. Private Life (2018)
97. Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004)
98. The Dark Knight (2008)
99. Bright Star (2009)
100. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Facebook'ta paylaş   |   Twitter'da paylaş


 | Puan: Henüz oy verilmedi / 0 Oy | Yazdırılabilir SayfaYazdır

Yorumlar
Henüz Yorum Yazılmamış

Yorum Yazın


KalınİtalikAltçizgiliLink  
Simge Ekle

    

    

    

    






Yasak ama cezası yok
Cesaret bulaşıcıdır…
Avrupalı Türk kadınlar ayaklandırdı: "Şerefsizini ifşa et"
Amazonlarla ilgili medyatik zehirlenme kampanyası
Bu utanç tüm ülkenin!!!
AB vatandaşları ABD ve Rusya arasında taraf olmayı reddediyor
Dün 1 Eylül Dünya Barış Günüydü!
Türkiye’yi sarsan 7 Haziran - 1 Kasım 2015 arası
Türkiye ikinci kez Halifelikten vazgeçiyor
Avustralya'ya göç etmek mi istiyorsunuz?

Türkiye ekonomisi: Tünelin ucunda ışık var mı?
Ekonomik kaygı bankalar önünde uzun kuyruklar oluşturdu!
Türk Lirası tehlikeli eşikte…
Borç Hazine’nin kamçısı!!!
İşsizlik rakamları açıklandı. %3.4 artış!
Lila, Lenu, Sisifos
Uzun yaşamanın sırrına erdim
Ölüme ve mezarlıklara bakış açınızı değiştirme vakti!
Yavaş seyahat nedir, nasıl yapılır?
Parkinson hastaları için umut

Ay çöreği
Tarih Sizi Bekliyor! Toledo'nun Hayali!
‘Anlatamıyorum’u dünyanın en çok okunan ikinci şiiri
Zamannın ruhuna aykırı bir sergi
Kendini unutup insanı bulmak
İnsan, Kıyısı olmayan derya - Kuşkularımı gider
Tarihsel olan nesnel olmaya kapalı mı?
Algı çok tanık tek
Bir Süreç Olarak İnsan
Ütopya: Ayakları yerde, başı gökte

Hayvanlar küresel ısınmaya ayak uyduramıyor!
7 ayda bir yıllık doğal kaynak kullanıldı!
Türkiye, Avrupa'nın ve ABD'nin çöplüğü oldu
Çin’in plastik atıklarının yeni adresi Türkiye
Varlığımız varlığına armağan mı ceza mı?
Dünyanın ilk 5G hoteli Gold Coast’ta
Uzay yolcusu kalmasın
Yemek sanatından dövüş sanatından dem vuranlara gelsin. İşte size bilim sanatı.
Anı yakalamak
Yapay Zeka psikiyatrik tedavilerde kullanılacak

Ölü bedenler çiftliği
Laboratuvarda mutant kertenkele üretildi
Troya'da 11. katman keşfedildi ve kentin tarihi 600 yıl geriye gitti
“Dışkı nakli” koalaların hayatını kurtarabilir
2024 yılında hepatit C tamamen son bulacak.
Sydney, dünyanın 5. Melbourne 10. güvenli şehri, Tokyo 1. , İstanbul ise 48. sırada
Türkiye'nin "öfke" haritası..
Kadın olarak yanlız seyahat edecek kadar cesur musunuz?
Dünya nüfusunun %11'i aç!
Avustralya 15’nci Türkiye 66’ıncı sırada…

Donald Trump barış getirebilecek mi?
Rumeli Türküleri Avustralya’da
Doğan Özgüden : özgürlük örneği, hakiki vicdanımız
Reuter mi Karşı-Reuter mi?
Güç Beyin Hasarına Yol Açar mı?
Dinleme adabı
Bakış Açısı
Kayyum
İda Dağı
Adil...

Sümer Atasözleri ve Özdeyişler
Museviliği benimsemiş tek Türk devleti : Hazarlar
İpek Yolu'nun kalbi: Özbekistan
Osman Hamdi Bey.
Ahilik


kose yazarlari
En Cok Okunanlar
Son 30 günde en çok okunanlar
En Cok Okunanlar









Basa git
 