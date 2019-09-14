21. yüzyılın en iyi 38. filmi “Bir Zamanlar Anadolu’da” seçildi

Kategori: Sinema | 0 Yorum | 14 Eylül 2019 14:09:33





















1. There Will Be Blood (2007)

2. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

3. Boyhood (2014)

4. Under the Skin (2013)

5. In the Mood for Love (2000)

6. Caché (2005)

7. Synecdoche, New York (2008)

8. Moonlight (2016)

9. Zama (2017)

10. Team America: World Police (2004)

11. Mulholland Dr. (2001)

12. Son of Saul (2015)

13. Far From Heaven (2002)

14. White Material (2009)

15. Shoplifters (2018)

16. The Act of Killing (2012)

17. The Great Beauty (2013)

18. A Serious Man (2009)

19. Lincoln (2012)

20. Roma (2018)

21. The White Ribbon (2009)

22. Spirited Away (2001)

23. Borat (2006)

24. Ida (2013)

25. Get Out (2017)

26. A One and a Two – Yi Yi (2000)

27. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

28. The Tree of Life (2011)

29. Nebraska (2013)

30. Leviathan (2014)

31. Anomalisa (2015)

32. Gravity (2013)

33. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

34. The Child – L’Enfant (2002)

35. 45 Years (2015)

36. A Separation (2011)

37. Dogville (2003)

38. Bir Zamanlar Anadolu’da (2011)

39. Meek’s Cutoff (2010)

40. Unrelated (2007)

41. The Handmaiden (2016)

42. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (2007)

43. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

44. Toni Erdmann (2016)

45. 13th (2016)

46. Volver (2006)

47. Margaret (2011)

48. The House of Mirth (2000)

49. 24 Hour Party People (2002)

50. Before Sunset (2004)

51. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

52. Amores Perros (2000)

53. Fire at Sea (2016)

54. The Social Network (2010)

55. Russian Ark (2002)

56. Behind the Candelabra (2013)

57. Leave No Trace (2018)

58. Wuthering Heights (2011)

59. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

60. Ted (2012)

61. The Souvenir (2019)

62. Waiting for Happiness (2002)

63. We Need to Talk about Kevin (2011)

64. The Incredibles (2004)

65. Happy as Lazzaro (2018)

66. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

67. Dogtooth (2009)

68. Mr Turner (2014)

69. Paddington 2 (2017)

70. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

71. Capernaum (2018)

72. Waltz With Bashir (2008)

73. Love & Friendship (2016)

74. Un prophète (2009)

75. Philomena (20139

76. Ten (2002)

77. Lost in Translation (2003)

78. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

79. Persepolis (2007)

80. Requiem for a Dream (2000)

81. Fish Tank (2009)

82. Stories We Tell (2012)

83. The Son’s Room (2001)

84. Tropical Malady (2005)

85. Burning (2018)

86. No Country for Old Men (2007)

87. The Wind that Shakes the Barley (2006)

88. Gomorrah (2008)

89. The Selfish Giant (2013)

90. Eden (2012)

91. Etre et Avoir (2002)

92. The Hurt Locker (2008)

93. You, the Living (2007)

94. Gladiator (2000)

95. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

96. Private Life (2018)

97. Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004)

98. The Dark Knight (2008)

99. Bright Star (2009)

100. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)



Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın yönettiği film bir "slow sinema başyapıtı" olarak değerlendirdi. Britanya ve dünya basınının önde gelen yayın organlarından The Guardian, 21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 filmini seçti. Listeninin 38. sırasında Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın yönettiği Bir Zamanlar Anadolu'da yer aldı.Birinci sırasında Paul Thomas Anderson'ın 'There Will Be Blood' (Kan Dökülecek) filminin yer aldığı listede, Bir Zamanlar Anadolu için bir "slow sinema" başyapıtı denildi. The Guardian editörleri, Bir Zamanlar Anadolu'yu "Film br cinayet zanlısıyla ceset arayan memurların hikayelerini anlatıyor. Ancak buldukları şey varoluşsal sancılar oluyor" ifadeleriyle özetledi.Nuri Bilge Ceylan'ın yönettiği film 2011 yılında vizyona girmişti. Filmin başrollerini Muhammet Uzuner, Yılmaz Erdoğan ve Taner Birsel paylaştı.The Guardian’a Göre 21. Yüzyılın En İyi 100 Filmi şöyle: